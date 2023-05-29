Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Lessened by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 4.5% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $468.72. 263,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $478.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.61.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

