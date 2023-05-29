Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,802 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,913 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.09. 17,030,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,369,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

