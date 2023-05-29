Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.73) price objective for the company. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.05) target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance

Shares of BPT stock opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.71) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,450.95. Bridgepoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 166.20 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 337 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Bridgepoint Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,333.33%.

In related news, insider Cyrus Taraporevala acquired 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,970.87 ($22,351.83). 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

