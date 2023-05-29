Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 358,663 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 358,663 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $186,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 269.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $84.92. 228,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,600. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.67.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Barclays started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

