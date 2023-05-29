Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.50.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $32.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,282.26. 409,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,749. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,267.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,114.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

