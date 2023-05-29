Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF accounts for 1.8% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 35.60% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $117,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.43. 34,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,383. The firm has a market cap of $294.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

