Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $29,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,326,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,627,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

