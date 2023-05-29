Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,520 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.64% of Camtek worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2,787.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 416,108 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 307,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $2,711,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Camtek by 5,643.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 101,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,204. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

