Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 360,798 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360,798 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises 1.2% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 1.67% of Tower Semiconductor worth $78,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,979,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.93. 814,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $49.11.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

