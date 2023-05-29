Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 5,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Shell were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,356. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.