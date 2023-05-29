CNB Bank Acquires 770 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CNB Bank increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Price Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,358,261 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.17. The stock had a trading volume of 162,061,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,877,672. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

