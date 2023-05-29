CNB Bank Acquires 98 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CRL traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.94. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.