CNB Bank Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 1.1% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.76. 2,119,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,804. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

