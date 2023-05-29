CNB Bank Has $335,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 369,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 294,145 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 83,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 341,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,841,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,537,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.