CNB Bank Purchases 39 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $4.52 on Monday, reaching $468.72. 263,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,107. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $478.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $457.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

