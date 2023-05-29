CNB Bank Purchases 687 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CNB Bank raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 168,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HAS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

