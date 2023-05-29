CNB Bank Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CNB Bank decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.04. 2,148,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,337. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.24. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

