Coco Enterprises LLC Buys 226 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.7% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 471,736 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.89. 5,612,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

