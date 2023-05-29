Coco Enterprises LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coco Enterprises LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.36. 2,347,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.60. The company has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

