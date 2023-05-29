Coco Enterprises LLC Takes $8.64 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.68. The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

