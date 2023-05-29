Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 884,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,254.0 days.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $47.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $84.12.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CGEAF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.