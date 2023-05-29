Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Position Lowered by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr decreased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,483 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr owned about 0.17% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 360.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 886,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,106,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after acquiring an additional 431,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,890.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 351,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 345,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

