Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.48. 35,819,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,137,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

