Comparing XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

XOS has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get XOS alerts:

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94% Dorman Products 5.12% 12.38% 6.22%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $36.38 million 1.77 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.86 Dorman Products $1.73 billion 1.58 $121.55 million $2.92 29.80

This table compares XOS and Dorman Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XOS and Dorman Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50 Dorman Products 0 1 3 0 2.75

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 336.74%. Dorman Products has a consensus price target of $111.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.32%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dorman Products beats XOS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman on October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.