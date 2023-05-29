Compton Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Compton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,214. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

