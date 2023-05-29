Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,584,100 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 3,021,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. Concordia Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Concordia Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

