Contrasting Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Fangdd Network Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.16 $112.06 million $0.84 12.74 Fangdd Network Group $36.55 million 0.11 -$35.38 million N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 2 3 0 0 1.60 Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Claros Mortgage Trust and Fangdd Network Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.51%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Volatility & Risk

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 39.99% 8.03% 2.45% Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Fangdd Network Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Fangdd Network Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, real estate agency, financial, and channel services. Further, the company operates www.fangdd.com that offers real estate agents and real estate buyers region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities; and offers data analysis services. As of December 31, 2021, its marketplace had approximately 378 thousand active agents and covers 157 million properties in China. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

