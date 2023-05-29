Contrasting Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rover Group and Aristocrat Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rover Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.45%. Given Rover Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $174.01 million 4.73 -$21.98 million ($0.10) -44.70 Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Rover Group and Aristocrat Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aristocrat Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rover Group.

Volatility & Risk

Rover Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aristocrat Group has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Rover Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and Aristocrat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -9.87% -1.32% -0.96% Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rover Group beats Aristocrat Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. engages in the provision distilled spirits products. It offers vodka under the Big Box Vodka brand. The company was founded by Melanie S. Maute on July 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

