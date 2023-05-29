Contrasting Senti Biosciences (SNTI) & Its Peers

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) is one of 280 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Senti Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences -1,457.24% -48.76% -35.49% Senti Biosciences Competitors -4,106.80% -138.65% -42.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $4.29 million -$58.21 million -0.46 Senti Biosciences Competitors $704.00 million $86.86 million -2.60

Senti Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Senti Biosciences. Senti Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Senti Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Senti Biosciences Competitors 1075 4149 11200 177 2.63

Senti Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 373.68%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 69.81%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Senti Biosciences peers beat Senti Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate acute myeloid leukemia cells, while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301, a multi-armed off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated (NOT) off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer cells, while sparing healthy cells in the body. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

