Contrasting SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -216.13% -26.40% -23.33% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

American Well has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 5 3 0 2.38 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Well and SITO Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $4.28, suggesting a potential upside of 95.21%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Well and SITO Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $277.19 million 2.22 -$270.43 million ($2.14) -1.02 SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SITO Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Summary

American Well beats SITO Mobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which displays advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

