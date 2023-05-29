Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC raised their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.70.

Copa Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

