Cormark Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$69.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$72.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.1 %

BNS stock opened at C$66.80 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$86.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$67.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

