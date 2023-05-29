Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after purchasing an additional 462,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

KO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,570,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,833,042. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

