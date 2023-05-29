Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.90. 2,839,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

