Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRV traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.03. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

