Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

AbbVie stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,590,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

