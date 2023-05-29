Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 935.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.09. 5,439,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

