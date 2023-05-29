Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,717 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.7% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,458,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,890. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

