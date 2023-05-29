COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,707,500 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 8,071,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,315.4 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

