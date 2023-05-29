Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $560.00 at UBS Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COST. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $547.72.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $507.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.93. The company has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

