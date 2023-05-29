Cqs Us LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cqs Us LLC reduced its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,088,766 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.19% of Transocean worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,948,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,966,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.