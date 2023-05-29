Cqs Us LLC Sells 107,500 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cqs Us LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $152,063,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,751,000 after buying an additional 1,845,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,135,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $104.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

