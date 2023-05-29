Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $21.04 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $68.88 million and $21.04 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007947 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

