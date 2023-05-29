Critical Analysis: OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) vs. MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MYR Group and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 2.70% 15.58% 6.41% OriginClear -84.46% N/A -165.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYR Group and OriginClear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $3.01 billion 0.73 $83.38 million $5.08 25.84 OriginClear $10.38 million 1.41 -$10.79 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

MYR Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of MYR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of MYR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MYR Group and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYR Group currently has a consensus price target of $118.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.61%. Given MYR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYR Group is more favorable than OriginClear.

Summary

MYR Group beats OriginClear on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The C&I segment includes the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks and the installation of bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

