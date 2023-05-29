Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.95. 78,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,332. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.80. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.68 and a twelve month high of C$17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
