Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Down 10.5% in May

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 5,920,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 631,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

CCRN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. 267,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,585. The stock has a market cap of $932.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 741,165 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $10,441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 417,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 362,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.