CSFB Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$25.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWB. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.17.

CWB traded up C$1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.20. 289,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,520. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$30.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.38.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

