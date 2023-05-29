Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after acquiring an additional 619,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,834,000 after purchasing an additional 422,955 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $232.21. 2,802,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.55. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

