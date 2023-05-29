DB Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.62. 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

