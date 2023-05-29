DB Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,705. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
